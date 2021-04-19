Champions crowned in recent chess tournament

Spread the love













Matthew Bailey and Lauria Lewis were crowned champions of the recently held Easter Chess Championships.

The inaugural event put on by the Antigua and Barbuda Chess Federation (ABCF) comprised of two (2) tournaments, an open tournament, and an all-female tournament.

The open tournament was six (6) rounds, where fourteen (14) players participated while the all-female tournament had the participation of ten (10) players for five (5) rounds.

Matthew Bailey was unbeaten for six (6) rounds and claimed the championship. Based on the tiebreak criteria, Seymore Smith claimed second place while Joshua Solomon and Chester Grant claimed third and fourth respectively.

The all-female tournament also saw a three-way tie for the top spot, however using the tiebreak criteria, Lauria Lewis claimed the championship with Alana Daniel and Jamilla Charles claiming second and third place respectively.

The Easter Championships is the second of four local chess championships planned for this year. The next championship will be a summer event and the final championship would be part of the Independence celebrations.