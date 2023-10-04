Tobago tourism sector gets support for post-COVID recovery

- Advertisement -

The Tobago Hotel & Tourism Association has partnered with the Caribbean Natural Resources Institute (CANARI) to secure funding to enhance their members’ online presence and promote and showcase their sustainable tourism initiatives. This is being supported as part of the global Blue Tourism Initiative co-funded by the French Facility for Global Environment (FFEM) and implemented in the Caribbean by CANARI.

Tourism is a vital sector for Tobago’s economic development, driving growth, attracting investments, providing employment and supporting local businesses. However, over the past three years, the tourism small and micro enterprises (SMEs) that form the backbone of this industry have been negatively affected by the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Lockdowns, travel restrictions and the subsequent sharp decline in visitor arrivals caused local tourism SMEs to face major setbacks and severe revenue losses.

“The Tobago Hotel & Tourism Association wants to be inclusive and connected to all facets of Tourism in Tobago, across all sectors and suppliers. Our aim is to assist every tourism stakeholder to maximise their potential. Caring for the places people like to visit,” noted Christopher James, the Immediate Past President of the Tobago Hotel & Tourism Association and manager of the project.

The one-year project is expected to benefit an estimated 8,000 people, including all members and associate members of the Tobago Hotel and Tourism Association, as well as all stakeholders that supply the tourism sector in Tobago.