Antigua Yacht Club Marina Resort devastated after fire during TS Philippe

Antigua Yacht Club Marina is deeply devastated by the fires that occurred last night, particularly affecting the facilities and services within our main complex. Our thoughts are with the affected business owners and their employees during this difficult time.

Despite this unfortunate incident, we want to assure our valued members, patrons, and the sailing community that the main marina facilities, including diesel, water, electricity, and dockage, remain fully operational. We are committed to providing uninterrupted services to our visitors and guests.

A new location for our office has already been set in motion to ensure seamless communication and assistance for all our customers.

We are grateful for the overwhelming support and concern expressed by our community, and we would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to everyone who has reached out to us during this challenging time. Your support is invaluable, and we are determined to make the upcoming season a great one, albeit with some adjustments.

Antigua Yacht Club Marina remains resilient and determined to continue serving the sailing and yachting community with the same dedication and excellence. We look forward to welcoming you back and appreciate your continued trust in us.

Shaun Falcone on behalf of the Falcone Family

For further inquiries please email:

President of the Antigua & Barbuda Yachting & Marine Association (ABYMA), Franklyn Braithwaite says, “The Board and Members of the Antigua and Barbuda Yachting and Marine Association all offer their sympathy and support for the Falcone Family and the businesses and individuals impacted. The AYCM is the heart of our community and despite the challenges will remain so. They are our friends and we are here to support them.”