Meet Julene Harrigan Thomas, a remarkable entrepreneur at Heritage Quay’s Vendors Mall

Elevating the Hospitality Experience in Antigua and Barbuda

The Antigua & Barbuda Hotels and Tourism Association (ABHTA) proudly presents the “Unveiling Hospitality Professionals” Series, shining a spotlight on the extraordinary Julene Harrigan Thomas, Entrepreneur extraordinaire at the Vendors Mall in Heritage Quay.

When you step into the vibrant world of the Vendors Mall, your heart will be captured by the genuine warmth and hospitality radiated by Julene Harrigan Thomas. She holds the number C-14 spot at Heritage Quay’s Vendors Mall, where she has cultivated an enchanting atmosphere that beckons visitors from all corners of the globe.

For Julene, hospitality runs in her blood, with her entire family of strong, enterprising women, including her mother and aunts, actively engaged in the vibrant hospitality industry. Today, after dedicating over two decades to refining her business, Julene has evolved beyond the title of a mere vendor; she now stands tall as a true entrepreneur, meticulously steering her business towards daily success.

Visitors to Heritage Quay are in for a treat as they not only get to explore locally branded gifts but also have the privilege of indulging in crafts made and designed by Julene herself. Her keen attention to detail ensures that every item on offer is a reflection of quality and authenticity.

Julene’s journey in this industry has been a witness to the transformation of many individuals who have embraced side hustles within the same field, catering to their growing customer base. She has observed a growing entrepreneurial spirit among her peers. She is heartened to see the growing respect and recognition being accorded to vendors in the industry.

In her reflections, Julene suggests that while progress has been made, there is still a considerable amount of work to be done to further spotlight and acknowledge the invaluable role that vendors play in shaping and contributing to the vibrant tapestry of Antigua and Barbuda’s tourism product.

Julene Harrigan Thomas is a shining example of the strong spirit of Antigua and Barbuda’s hospitality industry, and her dedication to excellence continues to enrich the experiences of all who step into Heritage Quay’s Vendors Mall.