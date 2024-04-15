Tigers pounce on Bolans with Davis hat-trick in First Division Football

- Advertisement -

Brian Davis registered an excellent hat-trick to help his side, Potters Tigers, defeat Bolans FC, four one, while Young Lions laid its teeth into Bendals to nip a one-nil victory in the ABFA First Division.

Playing at Jennings, Potters Tigers FC’s first goal was scored in the 29th minute by Davis before Andre Weekes equalised in the 45th minute to end the first half in a one-all deadlock.

Davis then returned in the second half to score in 48th to help the Tigers to a two-one lead.

Keon Greene further increased the pressure on Bolans by scoring a penalty in the 65th to make the scoreline three-one.

The final goal was scored by Davis in the 88th minute to bring up his hat-trick, blanking Bolans four-one.

At Bendals, last place Young Lions were able to come away with a one-nil victory over Bendals FC to pick up their third win of the season.

Zavier Joseph was the lone goal-scorer, netting in the 10th minute, but not before missing a penalty in the third minute.