Three youngsters jailed for breaking into store and stealing goods

By Latrishka Thomas

Three young men who raided a popular store in St John’s on Monday will be spending the next 18 months behind bars.

Twenty-two-year-old Jahvonte Lloyd, Swanston Lewis, 20, and Jaheim Camacho, 19, were caught red-handed while making off with a wide range of items from Sunny Limited on Long Street.

On July 3, officers from the Criminal Investigations Department and the K9 Unit were on duty on Newgate Street when they saw a suspicious group of men, including the three defendants, running across the street in the wee hours of the morning.

Officers chased the men and apprehended the masked defendants in some bushes on North Street along with several bags which contained more than 100 items to include clothing, household goods, electronics, tools and personal items, and Eastern Caribbean and United States dollars, all totalling $5,444.

The trio pleaded guilty to building breaking and larceny in the St John’s Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, but Lloyd claimed that he was only “the lookout” person.

It was revealed that all of the youngsters have committed similar offences but Camacho’s lawyer argued that since he only recently entered adulthood, his record is clean.

In the end, Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh sentenced them all to His Majesty’s Prison to serve the same amount of time.

Lewis, however, will spend an additional six months for failing to pay a previous fine.