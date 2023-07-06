New #CarnivalisCalling campaign heats up Antigua Carnival

As the excitement continues to build for Antigua’s Carnival, ‘The Caribbean’s Greatest Summer Festival’, the Ministry of Education, Sports & Creative Industries, in conjunction with the Antigua and Barbuda Festivals Commission (ABFC), is excited to launch its Social Media takeover campaign, #CarnivalIsCalling, for the 2023 Carnival season.

The #CarnivalIsCalling campaign is the clarion call for all Carnival aficionados, stakeholders, practitioners, participants and enthusiasts to fully immerse themselves in the activities leading up to and during Antigua’s Carnival.

#CarnivalIsCalling asks you to answer the call for Mas, Music and Creativity Antigua Carnival 2023.

Carnival lovers are encouraged to use the campaign hashtag across social media, highlighting their preparations for the summer festival, whether it ranges from – practising stilt-walking, singing the latest soca song, attending the calypso tent, choosing their favourite costume, supporting their pageant contestant, attending the pre-carnival fetes, showcasing their dance moves, or their favourite costumes.

The #CarnivalIsCalling campaign will be supported by popular entertainers whom the Ministry has called upon to spread the Carnival excitement and spirit throughout their networks. The entertainers include.

Steve IBIS Freeland Jr. – @steveibis

Mongoose – @Mangoosestudio

Dennis Menace Roberts – @Meance_xl

Island Prince – @islandprince268

Billy King Warrior – @kingwarrior

Leanda-Ann Norville – @Leandanorville

Lyricks Man – @lyricksman

Claudette CP Peters – @ Cpthediva

Mario Benjamin – @fetetracker

The carnival influencers will be sharing with their audiences how they are answering the carnival call while incorporating Antigua Carnival messaging into their respective posts.

Steven IBIS Freeland, Influencer, excited to exercise his role as the newly appointed influencer, took to the Streets of St. John’s in a Carnival costume to call out persons to answer the call to Carnival. Freeland was also seen on social media showcasing his stilt walking skills amongst cultural performers.

For more information on the Antigua Carnival, @antiguafestivalsofficial