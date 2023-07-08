Blackhawks & Spartans To Square Off In Thursday League Final

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Liberta Blackhawks and Rising Sun Spartans will clash in the final of the ACB Caribbean Parish League Sir Vivian Richards Thursday League cricket competition following wins in the semifinals round on Thursday.

Playing at Clare Hall, home team Mahico were restricted to just 104 for eight in 19 overs after opting to bat first, going under to Spartans by eight wickets. Kenrick Scott hit a top score of 28 while there were two wickets each for Tassilo Allen (2/16), Melvin Singh (2/18) and Owen Graham (2/23).

Spartans then eclipsed their target at 105 for two in 17.1 overs. They were led by Daren Benta who made 63 not out. Glenton Williams was the pick of the bowlers for Spartans with two wickets for nine runs.

PIC Liberta Blackhawks Pigotts Crushers

Meanwhile, Blackhawks cruised into the final with a seven-wicket triumph over Pigotts Crushers at Ball Beef in Liberta.

Batting first, Crushers raised 151 for seven with Kadeem Henry hitting a top score of 39, and Gavin Tonge making 32. Amahl Nathaniel was the pick of the bowlers for the home team with two wickets for 16 runs, while Kadeem Phillip claimed two for 21.

Blackhawks then got to 152 for three in 17.5 overs to book their spot in the final. Karima Gore and Joshua Thomas both batted not out on 80 and 60 respectively. Elroy Francis Jr was best with the ball for Crushers, claiming three wickets for 26 runs.

The final is slated for next Thursday.