‘These Letters Came As A Surprise To Me’; Pringle Says Fellow MPs, Caretakers Never Told Him They Were Endorsing MP Lewis For UPP Leadership

One day after Observer media published two letters signed by four Members of Parliament (MPs) and five caretakers of the opposition United Progressive Party (UPP) in which they registered “strong support” for their colleague MP Richard Lewis as “the optimal choice for Leader of the United Progressive Party as we prepare to depose the wicked Gaston Browne Administration in the next general election”, the party’s Leader, who is also Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, MP Jamale Pringle, told our newsroom that he had no clue that they intended to endorse Lewis.

Following is the full text of Hon Jamale Pringle’s press release which he shared with our newsroom.

“Subsequent to calls from several media in relation to an online report in which MP Richard Lewis was endorsed by nine members of the United Progressive Party’s recent election slate, I wish to put on record the following:

“I had no advice to that effect from the group, nor any individual within the group, regarding their decision; and the publication of these letters came as a surprise to me, as it did to most Party Members and supporters.

“I had no prior discussion with the members of the group prior to the writing of these letters or their publication.

“My understanding was that all campaigning for the position of Political Leader was to remain internal – within the Party – as directed by the Convention Planning Committee and endorsed by the Party’s Central Executive on which all Parliamentarians sit.

“My singular concern is the health of the Party and the attendant confidence of its Members and Supporters in my actions.

“As I demonstrated in 2009 and again in 2014, the good of the United Progressive Party comes ahead of my personal feelings and ambitions and will continue to do so.

“I will also continue – as I began in 2018 – to defend the Party, and the People who have put their trust in the UPP, against the ploys of the Antigua Labour Party, and I encourage our loyal supporters to do the same.

“Long live the United Progressive Party!”

The UPP will be hosting its convention to choose its new political leader, among other officers for the top leadership positions in late April.

In addition to Pringle and Lewis, St John’s Rural North caretaker, Pearl Quinn-Williams, had earlier declared her decision to contest the leadership race>