The UWI Five Islands and Lions Club of Antigua collaborate on Tree Planting Exercise

The University of the West Indies (UWI) Five Islands Campus and the Lions Club of Antigua held a tree

planting exercise on Thursday, May 9 th at the Five Islands Campus.

The event took place as part of the celebrations of the 44th Regional Multiple District 60 Convention of Lions Club International

which is being held at the Royalton in Antigua and Barbuda Principal of The UWI Five Islands, Professor C. Justin Robinson, emphasized that collaboration is part of the mandate of The UWI.

“This event is a reflection of our commitment to fostering partnerships that contribute to the betterment of our environment especially in this age of climate change” said Professor Robinson.

He thanked the Lions Club of Antigua for this collaboration and expressed the campus’ willingness to create more engagements with organizations such as the Lions Club of Antigua.

Joanne Ogden, Lions International Director, expressed her gratitude to The UWI for the collaboration.

She highlighted the urgency of addressing climate change and the role organizations like Lions Club International play in this global effort.

“It is an honour to be part of this event as the Lions of Antigua repopulate the flora environment.

With the change in the environment, with the rains coming more often in some areas and less snow in others, we want to thank you for doing your part in planting the trees and doing your part for Lions International.” said Director Ogden.

The tree planting exercise saw seven (7) trees being planted on the campus as part of the exercise.



It forms a larger part of the celebrations being held as the Lions Club of Antigua hosts the 44th Regional Multiple District 60 Convention of Lions Club International.

Multiple District 60 comprises of Lions Clubs in Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Jamaica, Saba, St. Eustatius, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Maarten, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago and U.S. Virgin Islands.