Police officer and daughter’s traffic case still lingering almost a year later

By Latrishka Thomas

A police officer and her daughter are still waiting for progress to be made in the court case almost a year after a major traffic incident.

Senior cop Tulip Horsford is facing criminal charges alongside her daughter La-Shanti Cooper for traffic offences which reportedly led to the fatal accident that claimed the life of an 18-year-old youth.

The incident occurred on May 18, 2023 on All Saints Road near the John I Martin Race track.

Police responded to reports of an accident involving a Toyota BB Motor car reportedly owned by Horsford.

Reports indicated that Cooper was driving at high speed from east to west when she lost control of the vehicle, causing it to skid off the southern side of the road and collide with a column. The impact propelled the car to the northern side of the road.

Keane Gregoire, an alleged passenger in the vehicle, sustained multiple injuries and died in the hospital the following day.

Initially, Cooper, then 19, reportedly denied being the driver and claimed that the driver fled the scene.

After a thorough investigation, Cooper, who held a learner’s permit, was charged with various offences including driving without a licensed driver present, driving without L plates, driving without insurance coverage, driving without a licence, and causing Gregoire’s death by dangerous driving.

Horsford, a member of the Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda for over 20 years, was charged with permitting her daughter to drive her vehicle without the requisite insurance.

Despite the charges, the case has faced several adjournments.

The pair was most recently told to return to court on June 13.