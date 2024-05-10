Flash Flood Watch in effect from 10am to 4pm

- Advertisement -

A flash flood watch is in effect for low lying and flood prone areas of Antigua, Barbuda, St. Kitts and Nevis, valid from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. this afternoon.

A flash flood watch means that moderate to major flooding is possible but not imminent in the watch area.

Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation.

Residents in low lying and flood prone areas should make preparations for flooding to safeguard life and property.

They should be prepared to move to higher ground if flooding rains develop or a flash flood warning is issued.

A low level trough over the area is likely to combine with daytime instability later this afternoon. These conditions could lead to cloud development and significant rainfall in some areas of the islands.

Rainfall accumulation could reach in excess of two inches in a short time which could cause moderate to major flooding of low lying and flood prone areas which are already saturated.

Residents are advised that an advisory or a warning could be issued at short notice should these flooding rains materialize.

Antigua and Barbuda meteorological services will continue to monitor the weather situation. Please stay tuned to local radio or television for watch updates and possible warnings.

Radar suggests up to 263.7 mm of rain fell over a small area in St. John’s.

Radar estimates suggest up to 263.7 mm (10.38 inches) of rain fell over a small part of St. John’s (circled) in the last 24 hours ending at 8 am. Over 200 mm (8 inches) fell in less than 6 hours yesterday.