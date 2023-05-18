The PISLM & UWI launch regional scholarship programme

- Advertisement -

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Agriculture, Trade and Barbuda Affairs (FAATBA), in collaboration with the Department of Environment (DOE), has received approval through the Global Environment Facility (GEF) to participate in a regional project entitled, “Caribbean Small Island Developing States (SIDS) Multicountry Soil Management Initiative for Integrated Landscape Restoration and Sustainable Food Systems: Phase 1 (CSIDS_SOILCARE Phase 1).”

Partnership Initiative for Sustainable Land Management (PISLM) for Caribbean small island developing states (CSIDS) has partnered with the University of the West Indies (UWI) to offer five regional scholarships to academics in the Masters and Doctoral spheres within the eight participating countries of the regional project.

The project is being funded by the Global Environment Facility (GEF) and is executed in collaboration with the Food and Agricultural Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and the University of the West Indies (UWI St. Augustine).

This scholarship is geared towards encouraging practical research in the areas of focus under the project including, soil science, agronomy, nutrition, integrated land management and other related fields within the realms of agriculture, food security and land management.

All academics are encouraged to visit the website at https://pislmsids.org/ to access the application form.