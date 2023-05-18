Team Antigua & Barbuda take 1st place in Youth Foiling Gold Cup regatta

- Advertisement -

Team Antigua & Barbuda proudly announces a 1st place victory at the Youth Foiling Gold Cup regatta held in La Grande Motte.

Battling shifty conditions throughout the week of sailing, the team demonstrated exceptional skill and determination, securing first place in a tightly contested race that went down to the wire. As a result, the Rum Runners have earned a coveted spot in the upcoming Youth Foiling Gold Cup Finals in Barcelona.

Team Antigua & Barbuda’s Roster

Alice Cialfi – Flight Controller

Filippo Amonti – Mainsail Trimmer

Rocco Falcone – Skipper

Skipper Rocco Falcone, expressed his pride in the achievements of the team, stating, “It was a crazy event and it came right down to the wire but we are thrilled to have secured first place in this regatta and to represent Antigua & Barbuda in the upcoming Barcelona Finals.”

This week of racing brought challenging and shifting conditions. Winds ranged from 4kts to 25kts throughout the week and as a result, techniques and strategies had to adapt. Points were tight throughout the week and the team was 3 points behind the Dutch Sail team going into the last double points race. The race was close but the team managed to secure 1st place overall!

Team Antigua & Barbuda wishes to extend our deepest gratitude to our valued sponsors, whose support was instrumental in our success.

The Ministry of Tourism of Antigua & Barbuda, Locman Italy, and Antigua Yacht Club Marina Resort continue to play a crucial role in helping the team to compete at the highest level, providing essential resources, and encouragement throughout our campaign.

With this 1st place finish and subsequent qualification for the Youth Foiling Gold Cup Finals in Barcelona, the team is set to continue our pursuit of excellence on the international stage.