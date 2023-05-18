Governor General Meets with Senior Citizens of Antigua and Barbuda

- Advertisement -

The Governor General of Antigua His Excellency Sir Rodney Williams met with senior citizens from the four zones of Antigua and Barbuda to continue discussions on the Commonwealth and its value to our country.

Sir Rodney also spoke on the role of the Governor General in a Constitutional Monarchy and Private Secretary, Mrs Anne Jonas, spoke on the origins of the Commonwealth and the change in leadership from Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II to His Majesty King Charles III. Discussions were also held on the change in the Head of State of the Commonwealth Realms or the 14 sovereign nations including Antigua and Barbuda.

Many of the participants shared that the interaction was welcomed and served to be a learning experience for them.

The Commonwealth Conversations with the Senior Citizens was facilitated by the Community Development and Citizen’s Engagement Division in the Ministry of Social Transformation and the Office of the Governor General.