CHTA Marketplace 41 a success

We are delighted to share a sampling of photo highlights from the highly successful Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA) Caribbean Travel Marketplace, which concluded last week in beautiful Barbados.

Produced by CHTA and hosted by Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. and the Barbados Hotel and Tourism Association, this premier event brought together hundreds of industry professionals, tourism departments, hoteliers, businesses, travel advisors, travel buyers, journalists and sponsors from across the Caribbean region and the world.

Marketplace 41, the first to be held in Barbados and the second in the eastern Caribbean, was substantive, productive, fruitful and served as an outstanding forum for the promotion of the Caribbean’s vibrant tourism offerings.

CHTA Marketplace 42 will be held in Jamaica in Spring 2024.

Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley’s warm, welcoming presence left delegates inspired and motivated with food for thought and actionable ideas.

CHTA President Nicola Madden-Greig (left) and Acting CEO and Director General Vanessa Ledesma were instrumental in helping to drive the success of the conference as they showcased strong leadership and dedication to the region’s bread-and-butter industry.

Antigua and Barbuda’s Minister of Tourism Charles ‘Max’ Fernandez’s passion for the region and the tourism sector was evident as he spoke with MPE President and CEO Bevan Springer.

CHTA President Nicola Madden-Greig and Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett signed a Memorandum of Understanding between CHTA and the Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre (GTRCMC), of which he is the co-chair. At right is Professor Lloyd Waller, Executive Director of GTRCMC.

Marketplace attracted a robust press contingent from Barbados, the Caribbean, the United States, Canada, Latin America, the United Kingdom and Europe, further highlighting its global significance and reach.

MPE President Bevan Springer; Joy Jibrilu, CEO of Nassau Paradise Island Promotion Board; and Kenneth Bryan, Chairman of the Caribbean Tourism Organization and Minister of Tourism and Ports of the Cayman Islands, enjoy a light moment during the trade show.

The Barbados tourism team dazzled attendees with a spectacular drone light show during the closing reception, shining “bright like a diamond” and leaving delegates in awe of the mesmerizing display.