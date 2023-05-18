CHTA Marketplace 41 a success

We are delighted to share a sampling of photo highlights from the highly successful Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA) Caribbean Travel Marketplace, which concluded last week in beautiful Barbados.
Produced by CHTA and hosted by Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. and the Barbados Hotel and Tourism Association, this premier event brought together hundreds of industry professionals, tourism departments, hoteliers, businesses, travel advisors, travel buyers, journalists and sponsors from across the Caribbean region and the world.
Marketplace 41, the first to be held in Barbados and the second in the eastern Caribbean, was substantive, productive, fruitful and served as an outstanding forum for the promotion of the Caribbean’s vibrant tourism offerings.
CHTA Marketplace 42 will be held in Jamaica in Spring 2024.