The Ministry Of Creative Industries publicly apologizes to His Excellency Sir Rodney Williams, Governor General of Antigua And Barbuda 

The Ministry of Education, Sports, and the Creative Industries, in conjunction with the Antigua and Barbuda Festivals Commission, extends a heartfelt public apology to His Excellency Sir Rodney Williams, Governor General of Antigua and Barbuda, and his esteemed office, in response to the recent incident during the announcement of the National Awards and Drone show at the Ceremonial Parade.

The Ministry deeply regrets the absence of a seamless transition between the National Awards and the highly anticipated Drone Show, which replaced the traditional fireworks display. This regrettable occurrence was due to time-sensitive constraints imposed by Air Traffic Control, endangering the designated show window for the drones as approved by Air Traffic. Further delays would have clashed with the flight plan of BA2156, arriving from Aruba and scheduled to land at the V. C. Bird International Airport at 20:50 hrs.

Honourable Daryll S. Matthew, the Minister responsible for the Ministry of Education, Sports, and Creative Industries, and the Antigua and Barbuda Festivals Commission, offers his most sincere apologies to His Excellency Sir Rodney Williams, the office of the Governor General, and all of the Awardees. While the Ministry is accountable for the execution of the Ceremonial Parade, it is vital to recognize that this event holds a special place for His Excellency, and the occurrence of such an incident during the most significant segment of the program is deeply regrettable.

The Ministry of Education, Sports, and the Creative Industries, in collaboration with the Antigua and Barbuda Festivals Commission, is committed to conducting a comprehensive review of the protocols and logistics for future events. Our goal is to ensure that such unfortunate occurrences do not repeat themselves. We will take all necessary measures to prevent any disruptions in future programs, providing a smoother and more enjoyable experience for all attendees and participants.

We understand the significance of the Governor General’s role and the need to uphold the integrity and prestige of His Excellency’s Office. We are unwavering in our commitment to upholding the highest standards of professionalism and excellence in all our future endeavours and pledge to make every effort to rectify this unfortunate incident.