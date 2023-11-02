Police Probe death of man found in vehicle

Detectives from the Serious Crimes Unit are still on the scene conducting further investigations into the circumstances surrounding the lifeless body of a male who was found inside a vehicle.

The man was found slumped in the vehicle with what appeared to be multiple wounds to his body.

The police received a report of the incident around 7:05 a.m. on Thursday 2nd November, which occurred just off Old Parham Road in the vicinity of two government schools.

Anyone with information surrounding this incident is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Department at 462-3913 or call the Crimestoppers Hotline number at 800-Tips (8477).