On the occasion of the Forty-second (42nd) Anniversary of the Antigua and Barbuda Independence, His Excellency the Governor-General after consultation with the Honourable Prime Minister has been graciously pleased to give Orders to the following appointments:

To be a Knight Grand Cross of The Most Distinguished Order of the Nation (KGCN)

Honourable Steadroy Cutie Olivero Benjamin

To be a Knight Commander of The Most Distinguished Order of the Nation (KCN)

Mr. Robert A Barrett CN

To be a Commander of The Most Distinguished Order of the Nation (CN)

Dr. Reginald Murphy GOH

To be a Grand Cross of The Most Illustrious Order of Merit (GCM)

Mr. Hyram Kelly Forde

To be a Grand Cross of The Most Illustrious Order of Merit (GCM)

Mrs Cicely Helen Dorsett

To be a Grand Cross of The Most Precious Order of Princely Heritage (GCH)

Miss Christophine Agatha Eugenie Charles

To be a Grand Cross of The Most Precious Order of Princely Heritage (GCH)

Ms. Hyacinth Vanessa Reiffer

To be a Grand Cross of The Most Precious Order of Princely Heritage (GCH)

Mrs. Millicent Octavia David

To be a Grand Officer of The Most Precious Order of Princely Heritage (GOH)

Mr. Howard Allen

To be an Officer of The Most Precious Order of Princely Heritage (OH)

Mrs. Georgette Agatha Welsh

To be an Officer of The Most Precious Order of Princely Heritage (OH)

Mr. Carl Knight

To be a Member of The Most Precious Order of Princely Heritage (MH)

Mr. Hilson Glanville Joseph

To be awarded an Institutional National Honour in the Most Precious Order of Princely Heritage (GOLD)

Antigua Distillery Ltd

To be awarded an Institutional National Honour in the Most Precious Order of Princely Heritage (SILVER)

Breast Friends Foundation Inc.

To be awarded an Institutional National Honour in the Most Precious Order of Princely Heritage (BRONZE)

Rotary Club of Antigua

Office of the Governor-General

St. John’s

Antigua

31st October 2023