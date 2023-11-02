On the occasion of the Forty-second (42nd) Anniversary of the Antigua and Barbuda Independence, His Excellency the Governor-General after consultation with the Honourable Prime Minister has been graciously pleased to give Orders to the following appointments:

To be a Knight Grand Cross of The Most Distinguished Order of the Nation (KGCN)
Honourable Steadroy Cutie Olivero Benjamin
To be a Knight Commander of The Most Distinguished Order of the Nation (KCN)
Mr. Robert A Barrett CN
To be a Commander of The Most Distinguished Order of the Nation (CN)
Dr. Reginald Murphy GOH
To be a Grand Cross of The Most Illustrious Order of Merit (GCM)
Mr. Hyram Kelly Forde
To be a Grand Cross of The Most Illustrious Order of Merit (GCM)
Mrs Cicely Helen Dorsett
To be a Grand Cross of The Most Precious Order of Princely Heritage (GCH)
Miss Christophine Agatha Eugenie Charles
To be a Grand Cross of The Most Precious Order of Princely Heritage (GCH)
Ms. Hyacinth Vanessa Reiffer
To be a Grand Cross of The Most Precious Order of Princely Heritage (GCH)
Mrs. Millicent Octavia David
To be a Grand Officer of The Most Precious Order of Princely Heritage (GOH)
Mr. Howard Allen
To be an Officer of The Most Precious Order of Princely Heritage (OH)
Mrs. Georgette Agatha Welsh
To be an Officer of The Most Precious Order of Princely Heritage (OH)
Mr. Carl Knight
To be a Member of The Most Precious Order of Princely Heritage (MH)
Mr. Hilson Glanville Joseph
To be awarded an Institutional National Honour in the Most Precious Order of Princely Heritage (GOLD)
Antigua Distillery Ltd
To be awarded an Institutional National Honour in the Most Precious Order of Princely Heritage (SILVER)
Breast Friends Foundation Inc.
To be awarded an Institutional National Honour in the Most Precious Order of Princely Heritage (BRONZE)
Rotary Club of Antigua
Office of the Governor-General
St. John’s
Antigua
31st October 2023