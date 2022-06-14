Thanksgiving service held for Arthur James

- Advertisement -

Close friends and family, loved ones and well-wishers attended a celebration of life thanksgiving service at the Church of God of Prophecy in Gambles for Arthur James yesterday.

Forensic evidence confirmed in April that human remains found in a burnt car in Freetown days after he was last seen on October 28 2021 were indeed that of James.

Meanwhile, brothers Zamir and Obasic O’Garro, along with their cousin Uroy Joseph, all of Liberta, will appear before All Saints Magistrate’s Court today for their committal hearing on kidnapping and murder charges related to James’ death.

Mourners packed the Church of God of Prophecy, and lined Rowan Henry Street in Lower Gambles, yesterday to pay their last respects to Arthur James (Photos by Makeida Antonio)