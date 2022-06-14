ACB Caribbean bank working to address ATM disruptions

- Advertisement -

By Carlena Knight

[email protected]

Customers at ACB Caribbean are being assured work is underway to rectify the persistent problem of non-functioning ATM machines.

For weeks, there have been complaints about the ATMs not working, especially on weekends.

Branch Manager at the Village Walk location in Friars Hill Road, Kim Robinson-Thomas, told Observer the matter is being looked at, with a team on standby to get machines up and running promptly when they go offline.

She continued, “What we are doing in the background is to have the whole fleet of machines replaced and we are hoping to have that done within the next six months.

“We are hearing our clients’ cries. We have seen the results and we have taken action. So, hopefully within the next six months, you would see those activities begin to happen as it relates to changing out those ATMs,” Robinson-Thomas explained.

Outdated machines and increased customer traffic due to the recent acquisition of the Royal Bank of Canada’s (RBC) branches were identified as the causes of the breakdown in the service.

Robinson-Thomas apologised to customers for the disruptions.

“Our ATMs have definitely not been giving the level of service that we anticipate and expect and definitely what our clients do expect and deserve.

“We definitely want to apologise for this inconvenience and frustration that they have been experiencing, but from time to time there are things that happen that are outside of our control. There are connectivity issues and a series of malfunctions,” Robinson-Thomas added.

ACB – which stands for Antigua Commercial Bank – was one of five regional banks that acquired the OECS assets of RBC in April 2021 when the Canadian institution exited this part of the Caribbean.

In addition to ACB, the consortium included First National Bank of St Lucia, Bank of Dominica, Bank of Montserrat, and the Bank of Nevis.

The sale included RBC’s 11 branches in Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St Kitts and Nevis, St Lucia, and St Vincent and the Grenadines. RBC continues to have a presence in several other countries in the region.