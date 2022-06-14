Police appeal for patience as investigation into death of 33-year-old woman continues

- Advertisement -

Members of the public are being urged to exercise patience as the police continue investigations into the circumstances surrounding the death of 33-year-old Monica Phillip.

According to unconfirmed reports, the mother-of-eight was a passenger in a vehicle being driven by a man – alleged to be her partner – back in mid-May in the vicinity of Big Creek, when a verbal altercation ensued.

She allegedly jumped out of the vehicle while it was in motion and sustained fatal injuries, before being transported to the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre where she was pronounced dead.

Speculation on the incident was rife in the days following, but relatives have called for those commenting on the matter to allow the police to do their job.

Police spokesperson, Inspector Frankie Thomas, told Observer that the apparent driver of the vehicle was taken into custody and interviewed, before being subsequently released.

Anyone with information is urged to come forward.