Teens plead not guilty to school sporting event shooting

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

Two teenagers have pleaded not guilty to charges of firing a gun at an Ottos Comprehensive School sporting event.

The incident, which took place on February 14 at Stapleton Lane near the YMCA Sports Complex, disrupted basketball and netball games as students heard multiple gunshots from outside the venue.

The school cancelled the remainder of its week-long activities for safety reasons.

Jaheim Mannix and Ackeilo Bell – who are 18 and 19 respectively – appeared before Magistrate Dexter Wason, represented by their lawyer Michael Archibald, yesterday.

They denied the allegations and are awaiting trial, set for March 21.

In the meantime, they will remain at His Majesty’s Prison on remand.

This incident is the latest in a series apparently involving young people, prompting the government to consider holding parents accountable for their children’s actions.

The discussion follows a high-profile case in the United States where Michigan mother Jennifer Crumbley was held responsible for her son’s involvement in a mass school shooting.

Her son, Ethan Crumbley, committed the crime at 15 years old and is now serving a life sentence.

James Crumbley, Ethan’s father, is currently on trial for his alleged involvement in purchasing the gun used in the shooting.

Public Safety Minister Sir Steadroy Benjamin has announced plans to hold public consultations on potential law changes regarding parental accountability for their children’s actions.