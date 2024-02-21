Antigua & Barbuda’s first WPIC-Certified wedding planner nominated for Wedding Awards

- Advertisement -

The Antigua & Barbuda Hotels and Tourism Association (ABHTA) joyfully extends its sincere congratulations to Taneisha S. Richardson, the Owner/Lead Planner & Designer of Unique Events by TSR, for her remarkable accomplishment.

Taneisha has achieved the distinguished honor of being named a top 3 finalist in the “Best Wedding Under $50,000” category by The Wedding Planners Institute of Canada Inc. Wedding Awards, marking her as the first wedding planner from Antigua and Barbuda to receive such recognition.

Initiated in 2016, The WPIC Wedding Awards serve as a distinguished program designed to honor exceptional achievements within the industry.

This platform, boasting over 10,000 esteemed Alumni from The Wedding Planners Institute of Canada Inc. and The Wedding Planners Institute of Coordination Inc., provides an opportunity for professionals to showcase their outstanding work and compete for top accolades within their field.

The Wedding Planners Institute of Canada Inc. has been an invaluable collaborator, offering certified training in Antigua and Barbuda as part of ABHTA’s Professional Learning Series.

Taneisha Richardson, a Certified Wedding/Event Planner & Designer who successfully completed WPIC Training in 2019 has been chosen as a finalist for the prestigious “Best Wedding Under $50,000” award. With each category garnering 8-10 nominations, Taneisha’s selection among the top 3 finalists underscores her exceptional talent and dedication. WPIC received submissions from across the globe, including as far as Dubai, reflecting its international reach and acclaim.

Taneisha’s exceptional work has earned her a well-deserved place among the top finalists, adhering to the criteria of planning a wedding within a budget of under CAD $50,000.

Her criteria submission included 5-7 event photos, client testimonial, descriptions of challenges faced and overcome, thematic and design elements, compelling justifications for why her submission merits recognition and relevant supporting documents such as Timelines, Budget, and breakdown of costs, etc.

Expressing her excitement, Taneisha stated, “I am truly excited! I feel honored and am truly honored and grateful to be selected in the Top 3 for this Award. I am even more delighted to know that this is the first time an alumni from Antigua & Barbuda has been nominated. This is great news for our beautiful island paradise. I want to say thank you to my amazing couple, Donely & Raymond Smith, for trusting me to plan and design their dream wedding. I am looking forward to the final results when the winner in this category is announced on Saturday!”

The judging process was conducted in a blind, non-partisan manner, ensuring impartiality and fairness. Judges solely evaluated the submissions without any knowledge of the planner’s identity or origin.

This approach maintained the integrity of the selection process, allowing each submission to be assessed purely on its merits.

The panel of judges comprises distinguished wedding professionals from various regions, including Spain, Portugal, Italy, the USA, and the UK.

The WPIC Wedding Awards ceremony is scheduled to take place on Saturday, February 24, 2024, in Canada. The ABHTA wishes Taneisha Richardson the best of luck in the final results.