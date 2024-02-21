Pringle accuses PM of deception over Arthur Thomas appointment

- Advertisement -

Leader of the Opposition Jamale Pringle has hit out at Prime Minister Gaston Browne for releasing what he dubs a “sham consultation” letter intended to deceive the people about his appointment of Arthur Thomas as Chairman of the Electoral Commission.

Pringle said Browne had failed to consult with the Opposition Leader, as required by law, ahead of Thomas being sworn into the role on Friday.

“But, miraculously,” Pringle said in a statement last night, “on Tuesday morning, February 20, the Daily Observer was able to publish a letter that implies there was consultation”.

The letter, bearing the prime minister’s signature, is dated February 15 – the day before Thomas’ appointment by the Governor-General.

In the letter, Browne advises Pringle of his choice and closes by thanking him for having consulted on Thomas’ appointment, which he presumes meets with the Opposition Leader’s approval.

Not only was there absolutely no consultation, Pringle says, but an investigation revealed that the backdated letter was delivered to the Parliament Building on February 19, between 3.30pm and 4 pm by Chief of Staff Lionel “Max” Hurst.

Pringle reiterates that he was not consulted but, had he been consulted, as legally required, he would not have supported the selection of Thomas due to the attorney’s links to now defunct crypto exchange FTX, among other reasons.

Thomas was previously named as a director in the company which was incorporated in Antigua.

FTX, once the world’s third-largest crypto exchange valued at US$32 billion, became bankrupt after it was unable to clear a shortfall of $8 billion. It was discovered that the company was using depositors’ money to fund other businesses.