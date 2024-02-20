Antiguan baker places third at Caribbean Baking Awards

- Advertisement -

Antigua and Barbuda has copped the 3rd place spot in the inaugural Caribbean Baking Awards Cake showcase.

Representing the twin island was Timoy Titus, a teacher and owner of ‘Teez Delights.’

Titus was challenged to create his best Caribbean-themed cake, which won him the 3rd place prize.

Titus expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support he got from residents and the opportunity to compete on a regional scale.

The start of this journey when Shanda reached out to me to let me know that I was nominated for some awards, I was very happy of course, but I was also quite emotional to realize that I was receiving such support from the persons who have been following my work over the years and have patronized my business.” he said.

He also added, “My parents have always encouraged me to follow whatever passion that I had, and so I’m grateful to them. I’m also grateful to my dearest cousin Lana, who instantly agreed to accompany me on this journey. She also owns a cake business in Antigua, and she was completely happy to just support me on this as well. So thank you very much to everyone for your encouragement, and I really, really appreciate this opportunity.”

In 2nd place was Saint Vincent & The Grenadines while Dominica told took first place.

Trinidad & Tobago won best in show.

Titus was among three talented Antiguan bakers who made it to the finals in the Caribbean Baking Awards after a journey through several rounds that kicked off late last year.

Titus found himself nominated across multiple categories, including best wedding cake, best buttercream cake, best cookie art, cake hero, baker of the year (small business), and cake artist of the year.

Shaarah Jackson-Lawrence, the creative force behind ‘Creative Confections’, earned her place in the best buttercream cake category finals.

She and Titus went head-to-head against nine contestants from other Caribbean countries.

Philip Kapcio, the mastermind behind ‘Philton’s Cakery’, received nominations in three prestigious categories: Best bake shop of the year, baker of the year, and cake artist of the year.

The winners were unveiled tonight Saturday night during a ceremony in Tortola.

Unfortunately, Antigua and Barbuda did not win any of the categories.