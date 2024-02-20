18 year old charged for discharging firearm at school event

Criminal charges have been filed against Jaheim Mannix, an 18-year-old resident of Villa, for firing shots at a recent sporting event held at Ottos Comprehensive School.

Mannix was charged with discharging a firearm in a public place, specifically near the YMCA Sports Complex on Stapleton Lane.

The incident occurred during basketball and netball games, causing students to hear multiple gunshots that were believed to originate from outside the venue.

Mannix appeared in court on Monday 19th February and was remanded until Tuesday 20th February.

Foster Roberts, the principal of Ottos Comprehensive School, expressed deep concern last week, stating that both teachers and students were severely traumatized by the incident.

80% of students and teachers did not attend school the day after the incident.

As a precautionary measure, the school had to cancel the remaining activities scheduled for the week to ensure the safety of everyone involved.

Furthermore, on the subsequent day, less than 80% of students and teachers attended, which was far below the usual attendance rate for a typical day.