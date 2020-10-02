Teen’s attempted murder case adjourned

Spread the love













By Latrishka Thomas

The court case involving a Point teenager charged with attempted murder in August has been adjourned to November 18.

Daniel Westford, 18, allegedly stabbed a 25-year-old man on August 8 during a dispute.

Westford was reportedly purchasing food at a restaurant when an argument ensued.

The defendant is said to have left the scene before returning with a knife.

He reportedly waited outside the business place until the victim exited the restaurant, at which time he allegedly pounced upon him and stabbed him multiple times about the body.

The youngster, who appeared before Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh yesterday, is set to find out in November if there is enough evidence for the matter to be committed to the High Court.

Also adjourned yesterday was the matter of 36-year-old Kenworth Charles of Newfield.

Charles is accused of murdering of Fitzroy Robins, of Point, during a stabbing incident at Bay Street Villa on the night of July 24. His committal hearing has been set for November 12.