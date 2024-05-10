Teen charged with murder of another teenager from his village remanded to HMP

- Advertisement -

Clarence Cameron, a youngster accused of killing fellow community member Omarrie Graham, has been remanded to His Majesty’s Prison (HMP).

The 19-year-old appeared in the All Saints Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Ngaio Emanuel yesterday morning.

His lawyer, Wendel Alexander, was unable to attend the proceedings due to prior commitments in the higher court, as indicated in a letter to the court.

Cameron’s committal hearing was scheduled for July 3, where it will be determined if there is sufficient evidence to send the case to the High Court for trial.

Until then, he will remain at His Majesty’s Prison unless granted bail by a judge, as magistrates do not have the authority to grant bail for murder.

Seventeen-year-old Graham was fatally stabbed during an altercation shortly after 9:30pm on Saturday. Despite being rushed to the hospital, he was pronounced dead three hours later.

This tragic incident has led the police to once again urge the public to seek non-violent means of resolving conflicts.