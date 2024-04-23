Taste of Wadadli Pastry Chef Competition: Sweet sensations await in the ultimate baking showdown

The culinary scene is heating up as seven talented local Pastry Chefs take center stage in the Taste of Wadadli Pastry Chef Competition.

Presented by the Antigua & Barbuda Hotels and Tourism Association in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Transportation, and Investment, this event aims to crown the island’s best Pastry Chef, who will represent Team Antigua and Barbuda at the prestigious Taste of the Caribbean in Miami later this year.

Handpicked from the hotels and restaurants within the membership of the ABHTA, these pastry artisans are bringing their A-game to the table.

In the preliminary rounds, each chef has been challenged to craft a delectable dessert showcasing the richness of local fruits and tubers.

The competition is already underway and will continue until April 25, 2024.

Meet the talented lineup of chefs:

Kimone Stewart, Chef De Partie at Pineapple Beach Club

Tameka Hamilton, Chef De Partie at Blue Waters Resort and Spa

Vivia Ingram, Chef De Partie at Jumby Bay Island

Britanya McLaren, Pastry Cook at Hermitage Bay

Johnisha Hixson, Pastry Cook at Royalton Antigua

Sophy Federick, Pastry Cook at Galley Bay Resort & Spa

Tehrica Benta, Chef Tutor at the Antigua and Barbuda Hospitality Training Institute

In the coming weeks, a distinguished panel of judges will visit each chef’s kitchen to evaluate their skills within a three-hour timeframe.

Scores will be tallied, leading to a thrilling finale on May 11, 2024, hosted at the Antigua and Barbuda Hospitality Training Institute.

Guiding the competition with their expertise are esteemed judges:

Chef Olvanah Richardson-Burnette, Executive Sous Chef at Blue Waters Resort & Spa

Chef Maurine Bowers, Executive Pastry Chef at Curtain Bluff

Cleo Henry, Chef Instructor

Jesse Thomas, Director of Agri-Tourism at the Ministry of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Transportation, and Investment

Chef Mark Smith, Head Pastry Chef, Mill Reef Club

Stay tuned as these culinary maestros vie for the title of Taste of Wadadli Pastry Chef, showcasing the island’s rich flavours and culinary strength.