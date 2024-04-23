Central Board of Health cracks down on food safety violations in St. John’s

- Advertisement -

The Central Board of Health, in an effort to ensure the public’s access to safe and wholesome food, conducted rapid inspections of food vendors in St. John’s City on Saturday night, April 20, 2024.

The inspections, carried out by the Public Health Department staff, focused on the possession of food handlers’ IDs, the presence of hand washing stations, and time and temperature abuse of food.

The inspections revealed numerous food safety infractions, leading to the immediate cessation of food sales for 12 out of the 16 vendors inspected.

Ten vendors were found operating without a hand washing bucket, while 12 vendors did not possess a valid food safety badge. Furthermore, three vendors were holding food at incorrect temperatures, and food items were seized and disposed of from four vendors.

On Monday, April 22, the Central Board of Health office held a meeting with the owners of the businesses that were instructed to stop preparing food.

The board is urging all food vendors to obtain a valid food safety badge and comply with the recommendations provided to resume food preparation and sales. Additionally, homes and businesses must undergo inspections before reopening.

To address the issue, the Central Board of Health has organized a special food safety training session on Thursday, April 25, for the businesses that were instructed to cease food preparation for public consumption.

Food vendors must register for the training no later than Tuesday, April 23, at the Central Board of Health office on Upper Church Street.

The Central Board of Health remains committed to ensuring public health and safety by maintaining strict food safety standards and educating food vendors on proper practices.