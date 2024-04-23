CDB President Dr Hyginus ‘Gene’ Leon resigns amid controversy

- Advertisement -

Dr. Hyginus ‘Gene’ Leon has tendered his immediate resignation as President of the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB), just months after being placed on administrative leave by the regional multi-lateral institution.

The reasons behind the CDB’s decision to put Dr. Leon on leave have not been disclosed.

In a three-page letter sent to the Bank by his attorneys, Dr. Leon expresses his belief that he will “never be treated fairly” by the institution.

The attorneys have also given the CDB a deadline of May 4 to negotiate an amicable separation with the economist.

Dr. Leon’s sudden departure from the CDB has raised questions about the circumstances surrounding his administrative leave and subsequent resignation.

The Bank has yet to provide a public statement addressing the matter in detail.

As the CDB navigates this leadership transition, the regional development community awaits further information on the future direction of the institution and the appointment of a new President.