Antigua Cruise Port collaborates with IMO and ADOMS for Port security workshop

Cynthia Jacobs-Browne, Officer-in-Charge at Antigua Cruise Port, recently gave opening remarks at a special International Maritime Organization (IMO) training workshop on passenger and baggage security on ships.

The activity was hosted in partnership with the Antigua and Barbuda Department of Marine Services and Merchant Shipping (ADOMS) team.

Twenty-five participants, including the port facility security team, Heritage Quay security staff members, and other government employees completed training to enhance the effectiveness of screening and searching cruise passengers, crew, and other port partners to detect prohibited items.

The instructors placed special emphasis on identifying firearms and improvised explosive devices.

Mrs. Jacobs-Browne spoke enthusiastically about the collaboration between the IMO, the government of Antigua & Barbuda, and Antigua Cruise Port through this valuable and informative workshop.

“As the number of ship calls and the amount of passenger traffic that we receive continues to grow, so too does our security risk. By collaborating with the IMO and the government to enhance the practical security management skills of our team and our partners, we are creating a safer environment for our guests and community and securing the future of the local cruise sector. “

“This information,” she continued, “coupled with the international security management practices that we consistently implement and enhance as a member of the Global Ports Holding network of ports, will ensure that Antigua Cruise Port is second-to-none in port security management and development.”

The comprehensive training session was completed as Antigua Cruise Port finalizes plans to construct a permanent terminal facility and a highly anticipated, multi-million-dollar Antigua Day Club experience.

The new 11,000 square foot terminal facility will include security screening, customs and immigration offices, check-in stations, luggage areas, kiosks, retail, restrooms, and administrative offices.

Construction is set to begin in Q4 2024.