Registration for School Uniform Grant Programme vendors now open

The Ministry of Education, Sports and Creative Industries invites all vendors, new and returning, to register for the School Uniform Grant Programme, 2024, at the ministry’s headquarters on Queen Elizabeth Highway.

Registration will conclude on 31st May, 2024.

The following documents are required for registration:

Business Certificate

Valid Photo ID / Pensioner Card

Letters of Good Standing from Social Security, Medical Benefits Scheme and Education Levy

For further information, please call 468-3043.

Ministry of Education, Sports & Creative Industries Government Office Complex Queen Elizabeth Highway St. John’s, Antigua, W.I.