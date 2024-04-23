Local business demolished prematurely by authorities

- Advertisement -

Longtime business owner Peter Kelsick has been caught in a distressing situation as his establishment on Halcyon Beach in Antigua was unexpectedly demolished a day before the scheduled demolishion on Wednesday by government authorities.

The premature demolition came amid an ongoing dispute over the Development Control Authority’s (DCA) order for Kelsick to relocate his business, which they claimed obstructed views from the Royalton Chic Hotel rooms.

Kelsick had owned and operated his business at the same location since 1984, building a deep connection to the area over nearly four decades.

His establishment was not only a source of income to support himself and his family but also a vibrant attraction praised by tourists for its lively atmosphere.

Initially, the DCA informed Kelsick that his business would need to relocate to make way for the new Royalton Chic Hotel development, citing obstructed views as the reason.

However, Kelsick contested this claim, asserting that his modest structure did not impede any views from the hotel.

Negotiations regarding compensation for the forced relocation had stalled, with Kelsick describing the offer from authorities as a “take-it-or-leave-it” proposition with no room for discussion.

He likened the situation to a “mafia case,” where he was given an ultimatum to accept the terms or face forced removal without any compensation.

This premature action has left Kelsick without his sole source of income and has raised concerns about the treatment of long-standing businesses by authorities in the face of new development projects.