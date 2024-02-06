Swetes residents sentenced to four months at His Majesty’s Prison

- Advertisement -

Vashell James and Vashawn James, both of Swetes, are sentenced to four months each at His Majesty’s Prison on seperate charges of possession of firearm and ammunition.

The duo appeared in court on Monday, charged jointly with several others for unlawful possession of one .22 Pistol and one .380 pistol along with several different caliber rounds of ammunition. Both accused pleaded guilty to all the charges

Vashawn James was sentenced to four months in prison and fined $2,500 for unlawful possession of one .22 pistol. He has until March 22 to pay the fine or serve an additional three months in prison.

He was also fined an additional $6,450 for unlawful possession of several different caliber rounds of ammunition. He has until August 15 to pay those fines.

Vashell James, on the other hand was sentenced to four months at His Majesty’s Prison for unlawful possession of one .380 pistol. He was fined $2,500 payable by 22nd March 2024. In default, he will serve an additional 3 months in prison.

He was also fined $1,500 for unlawful possession of six .380 rounds of ammunition. In default, he will serve four months in prison.

The charges against the other defendants were withdrawn before the court.