Public invited to identify stolen building materials

The police are asking members of the public who may have had building materials stolen from their property to come forward to identify them.

Recently, the police executed a search warrant at St. Johnsons Village and seized several windows that are supected to have been stolen. The items were taken to the police station.

Anyone who had windows stolen from their property is asked to contact the office of the Criminal Investigations Department at 462-3913 or visit them on Newgate Street.

You are further advised to take along valid documents, such as proof of purchase to validate your claim.