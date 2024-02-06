Shugy blasts ‘nonsensical’ red tape on clinic donations

- Advertisement -

St Mary’s South MP Kelvin ‘Shugy’ Simon is calling for amendments to a government policy that means donations to community clinics can only be accepted after receiving official clearance from the Ministry of Health.

Simon was reportedly initially denied the opportunity to donate medical supplies, to include wheelchairs, gauze, painkillers, and ointments, to the clinics in Bolans and Johnson’s Point as nurses cited the need for clearance by the ministry’s Permanent Secretary before accepting them.

“I went to the Bolans first and I told the nurse I had some stuff I wanted to deliver, and she told me that she need clearance from the Ministry of Health before she can accept any donations,” Simon told Observer.

He questioned the need for red tape to donate basic non-prescribed medical supplies, especially essential items like wheelchairs.

“It is a protocol that makes no sense. I donate to schools all the time and I don’t need permission from the Ministry of Education to donate to a school.

“[Minister of Health] Molwyn Joseph signed to get them into the country in the first place because I told him [about] them and he signed [a duty-free waiver] when they came to get them out of the port,” MP Simon expressed.

Although he received formal clearance from the ministry a few hours later, the MP wants the regulation amended to ensure donations to clinics can be made easier.

“I think that it’s a protocol that makes absolutely no sense; it’s not progressive in nature and these are some of the laws that we need to get rid of in this country,” Simon added.