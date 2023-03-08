Students to participate in Antigua & Barbuda Art Week

- Advertisement -

The Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority will celebrate Antigua and Barbuda’s culture through the artwork of students across the twin-islands during Antigua and Barbuda Art Week taking place from April 16 – April 22, 2023.

Students in Antigua and Barbuda between the ages of 5 – 17, are being encouraged to participate in the Antigua and Barbuda Art Week Schools’ Art Competition being held under the theme ‘Culture in Colour’.

Hosted by the Tourism Authority in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism and the Ministry of Education, the Art Week competition motivates students to take inspiration from Antigua and Barbuda’s culture when creating art.

“Antigua and Barbuda has such a rich culture and we are excited to see where our students will take their inspiration from”, said Colin C. James, CEO of the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority.

Winning entries in the Antigua and Barbuda Art Week Schools’ Art Competition will be displayed at the V.C. Bird International Airport and The Boom Restaurant at Gunpowder House. Viewers of the art exhibition will gain a greater appreciation for Antigua and Barbuda.

Entries are being accepted from students within the categories: ages 5 – 12, and ages 13 – 17. To be eligible the artwork should be no smaller than 14” x 14” and no larger than 14” x 16”. The entry can be a painting or a drawing using quick-drying paint, watercolour/acrylic paint, crayon pencils/wax crayons or collage. The entry may be submitted on Manilla Paper, Water-Colour Paper or Bristol Board. Only one entry is allowed per student.

The winning pieces will be selected by a team of established artists in Antigua and Barbuda’s art community. Entries will be judged on creativity, relevance to the theme, content and quality of presentation.

All artwork must be submitted to the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority, John E. St. Luce Building, Factory Road, Antigua no later than 12:00 p.m. on Friday, April 7, 2023.

For further information on the Schools’ Art Competition, please contact

Ms Mauricia Frith, Marketing Officer – ABTA at [email protected] or 464-7779 or

Ms Maria Blackman, Marketing Communications Manager- ABTA at [email protected] or 464-7601.

Antigua and Barbuda Art Week and artists in Antigua and Barbuda can also be followed on social media using the hashtag: #ArtinAntigua, #ArtinBarbuda, #AntiguaBarbudaArtWeek and on the Facebook group: Art in Antigua and Barbuda

To get involved in Antigua and Barbuda Art Week, contact the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority at 562-7600.