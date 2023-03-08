Counterfeit EC$100 Paper Notes in Circulation

- Advertisement -

The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) is urging the public to look out for counterfeit paper EC$100 notes which are currently circulating in Antigua and Barbuda. The notes bear the serial numbers: VB0426226 and WD230137.

The ECCB wishes to remind the public that counterfeit notes have no value and that it is a criminal offence to use or be in possession of counterfeit notes.

The ECCB urges the public to note the security features of genuine EC paper notes which include:

1. A security thread with text reading “ECCB” which is incorporated into the paper. The thread can be seen clearly through the paper.

2. A serial number printed vertically on the left side and horizontally on the right side of the notes. No two notes of the same denomination bear the same serial number.

3. On the front left side, a watermark of Queen Elizabeth II can be seen when the note is held up to the light. A watermark highlight, which reads “ECCB” can also be seen clearly when the note is held up to the light.

4. An image of several fishes, printed with special ink, which glows, is at the centre of the back of the note.

5. Genuine bank notes are printed on special paper which gives them a unique feel.

Individuals who think they may be in possession of EC counterfeit paper notes should report the matter to the police station nearest to them.