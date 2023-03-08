SBLMC Laboratory Closure

- Advertisement -

PLEASE NOTE: Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre (SLBMC) Lab will be limiting phlebotomy services (the drawing of blood for blood tests) for outpatients to 9 AM on Thursday, March 9, 2023.

This interruption in service will be for one day only. On March 9— that’s tomorrow—the last outpatient accepted for processing will be at 9 AM. Regular services will resume the following day.

We ask for your patience and understanding as we continue to strive to meet the demands of those who need us most.

Please help us share this information with your family and friends.

Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre – formerly Mount St. John’s Medical Centre

t: (268) 484-2700

e: [email protected]

w: www.msjmc.org