Commissioner of Police Salutes Female Officers on International Women’s Day

The Commissioner of Police and other male officers within the Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda are taking the time out to salute female police officers, and wish them a happy International Women’s Day.

The commissioner said he is pleased to be associated with commissioners of police from across the region and other world leaders, who are saluting women in their celebration.

Mr Rodney, in his reflection on the role of women in law enforcement, highlighted several female officers who were trailblazers and served as examples for other females to emulate.

He mentioned the contributions of Mrs Maple Walter-Southwell, Mrs Jocelyn Benta-Richards, and former commissioner of police, Ms Delano Christopher, among several others, including those who are currently serving.

He said, “It is not by coincidence that International Womens Day is celebrated just a few days after the Women’s Police Retreat. The idea was for it to coincide with this international event, and to demonstrate my overall support for the empowerment of women within the police organization”. “Our women should have an equal opportunity to fulfil their true potential, as future leaders”.

Commissioner Rodney is further encouraging female officers to stand out and make a difference; not only as we celebrate International Women’s Day, but as we celebrate the empowerment of women in our society.

International Women’s Day is celebrated annually on March 8 as a focal point in the women’s rights movement, bringing attention to issues such as gender equality, and violence and abuse against women.

This year’s theme, “ *DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality,” highlights the role of innovative technology in promoting gender equality and meeting the health and developmental needs of women and girls. Congratulations to our women as we salute you..!!