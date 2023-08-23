Students benefit from enriching experience during Antigua & Barbuda Airport Authority Summer Internship

- Advertisement -

Some 20 students are now better equipped with the requisite tools to pursue their chosen academic or professional endeavours after being completely immersed in various aspects of airport operations during an internship programme facilitated by the Antigua and Barbuda Airport Authority.

Benefitting from the initiative, which was coordinated by the Human Resources Department of the Authority, were Ashanti Bishop, Misheka Mitchell, Sekoi Joseph, Anaiya Hector, Aalexa Lake, Frances Farrell, Natajah Francis, Rae-Anna Joseph, Danijha Simon, Denecia Henry, Sierra Letlow, Akeile Benjamin, J’herdine Browne, Elijah Edwards, Aulicia Greenaway, Ebonie Gravesande, Mya Southwell, Kyesha Cadogan, Dominic Roach and Noveke Josiah.

For the duration of the programme, the interns were attached to various departments at the VC Bird International Airport including Accounts, Operations, Commercial, Customer Service, the Executive Lounge, Human Resources, IT, Security and Stores.

“It was satisfying to see that we could enrich the minds of this group of young professionals with the knowledge and experience they will need in reaching the very heights of success as future professionals,” stated Human Resources Manager Celestine Reynolds.

In sharing their thoughts, the students expressed satisfaction with how the initiative was grounded in strong theoretical knowledge while providing them with useful and relevant practical experience in a real working environment.

Another major priority of the exercise was to provide them with basic business and technical concepts in the aviation industry.

“The future is bright for the aviation industry when such bright and enthusiastic minds can show such deep interest in the operations of our VC Bird International Airport and the Antigua and Barbuda Airport Authority. For that I am pleased,” noted Director of Operations Mr. Joseph Samuel.