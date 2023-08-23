New Playground brings joy and unity to Cooks Extension neighborhood

- Advertisement -

J. Pinder Finance and Development, Bonnie Floyd Ministries with support from One Desk, and Fire Phoenix Foundation have joined forces to create a brand-new playground in the heart of Cooks Extension. This collaborative effort aims to enhance the quality of life for the community’s children while fostering a sense of unity and camaraderie among its residents.

The newly constructed playground, located in the Eldeana R. Martin Recreational Community Park, is now open and ready to bring endless hours of fun and excitement to the children of Cooks Extension. Equipped with state-of-the-art play structures, slides, and interactive games, the playground offers a safe and stimulating environment that encourages physical activity and imaginative play.

The vision behind this project was to create a space that not only provides recreational opportunities but also promotes inclusivity and community engagement. J. Pinder Finance and Development, a prominent local real estate company, recognized the need for such a facility and generously donated 6 Acres of land to create the Eldeana R. Martin Recreational Community Park which houses the playground. Their commitment to community development and investment in Cooks Extension has been crucial to the success of this venture.

Bonnie Floyd Ministries, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting underprivileged communities, through their partnership with One Desk, lent its expertise to funding the purchase of the playground. They were also integral in mobilizing a team of volunteers from abroad to construct the playground. Their invaluable guidance in creating an inclusive space ensures that children of all abilities can enjoy the playground without limitations.

Fire Phoenix Foundation, known for its commitment to social empowerment and youth development, offered its on-the-ground logistical support and funding to cover the local costs associated to the completion of the playground.

The playground’s grand opening was celebrated with a lively event attended by community members, local leaders, and representatives from J. Pinder Finance and Development, Bonnie Floyd Ministries, One Desk and Fire Phoenix Foundation. The event featured engaging activities and entertainment for all attendees to enjoy which was concluded with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

This collaborative effort has not only provided Cooks Extension with a much-needed recreational space but has also brought the community together, fostering a sense of pride and ownership. The playground will serve as a catalyst for friendship, laughter, and shared memories for generations to come.