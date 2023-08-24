Second double-shooting victim succumbs to injuries

Double-shooting victim Keneca Ryan of Jennings succumbed to his gunshot wounds yesterday afternoon, following his admission to the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre on August 15.

Ryan, 24, who is the country’s fifth homicide victim of the year, was shot multiple times in Greenbay Hill, along with 20-year old Nia Rose, by unknown assailants.

Rose succumbed to her injuries at the hospital a few hours after the 8pm shooting on August 15. She was the country’s third homicide victim.

The country recorded its fourth homicide of the year on August 21, when a man was stabbed to death in the Lower All Saints Road area after 7pm.

25-year-old Jahfari Isaac, was the second homicide victim when he was shot outside a bar in Willikies on June 4, and the first homicide was on May 22, when 26-year-old Roudi Shmali was gunned down inside a supermarket on DeSouza Road.