2023 ABYMA Industry Showcase Moves to Falmouth Harbour Marina

- Advertisement -

The Antigua and Barbuda Yachting & Marine Association is looking forward to hosting its second annual ABYMA Industry Showcase. The event slated to take place 16-17 November 2023 will this year be hosted at Falmouth Harbour Marina.

President Franklyn Braithwaite says, ‘The first year was a huge success and we were able to engage with many students as well as adults interested in finding out more about the yachting industry. In year two we look forward to seeing attendance from more educational facilities as well as adults who may be interested in finding out how their skills can be transferred into the industry”.

The show will be hosted at Falmouth Harbour Marina which had an additional super yacht dock constructed in 2022 and will have some yachts already arrived in readiness for the 2023-24 yachting season. Vice President of the ABYMA Bobby Reis says, “As a company which has 100% ownership by Antiguans and Barbudan, Falmouth Harbour Marina has always had as its objective to ensure the people of this country benefit from the industry. We look forward to showcasing the industry, our members and our marina to our citizens as well as to early arrivals of international yachts for the winter season”.

On display will be sailmakers, engineering companies, provisioners, sailing training organisations, boat builders and a whole array of other companies that depend on the yachting industry.

Bobby continues, ‘A lot of effort is going into developing pathways in the industry right now, and the Showcase will be a great place for people to research how they too can benefit from being involved in this very lucrative industry’.

Companies wishing to register for the Showcase can get in touch with the secretariat by emailing [email protected] or calling +1268 736-6367.

ABOUT THE ABYMA

The ABYMA is a membership organization of private sector companies and events that work together to promote the industry both to our visitors and to our citizens. For more information about the ABYMA visit www.abyma.ag