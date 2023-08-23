Kelvin “Shugy” Simon sends get well wishes to Hilson “Brother B” Baptiste

- Advertisement -

I join the residents of St. Mary’s South and our nation in sending “get well” wishes to the former representative of St. Mary’s South, Hilson “Brother B” Baptiste, as he remains under intensive care at Sir Lester Bird Medical Center.

We continue to pray for the full and speedy recovery of our beloved leader and native son. From humble beginnings, Hilson “Brother B” Baptiste has demonstrated that with hard work and determination, anything is possible. Through his grassroots leadership style, he has touched many lives in St. Mary’s South. He is a wonderful example of good leadership in our community we should strive to work together to build on his sterling contributions.

Several weeks ago, despite health challenges, Baptiste appeared on the platform during a rally in St. Mary’s South to endorse my candidacy in the upcoming by-elections. I am extremely grateful for his support and mentorship.

When I returned home from studying in Trinidad in 2004, I expressed an interest in entering politics. Brother B encouraged me to get involved and has been a source of support and guidance throughout my political journey.

I am inspired by his commitment to uplifting the St. Mary’s South Constituency and his call to continue to work together for a better quality of life. Brother B served faithfully as our Parliamentary Representative in St. Mary’s South from 1994 to 2014 and has left a legacy for all to follow. We are grateful for the advice and counsel he has provided on the campaign trail and continue to pray for his complete healing.