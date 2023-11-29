Student Innovate Competition postponed

- Advertisement -

The Department of Environment’s project titled “Innovative Technologies for Improved Water Availability to Increase Food Security in Antigua and Barbuda” (AFSIG Project) would like to inform the public that the Student Innovate Competition “Pitch an Innovative Technology or Approach to Improve Food Security in Antigua and Barbuda” scheduled for November 30th, 2023, has been cancelled.

Due to circumstances beyond our control, this event will no longer take place on November 30, 2023, and has been rescheduled for February 29th, 2024, to provide schools with adequate time to prepare for the impending event.

Individual students or groups of students (aged 12 – 21 and currently enrolled in a secondary or tertiary school in Antigua and Barbuda) are reminded to submit a research essay to present an innovative technology or approach that has the potential to help the agricultural sector become more resilient to climate change by tackling one of four (4) water supply challenges facing farmers. The new deadline for submissions is February 9th, 2024 (see Competition Guidelines).

Authors of shortlisted submissions will pitch their innovative technology or approach via a brief oral presentation to a panel of judges on the 29th of February 2024. The competition will be divided into two categories: (1) tertiary and (2) secondary schools. The student(s) with the best pitch for each category will receive a cash prize for their respective school. The best overall submission between the two categories will be tested as a demo and students will be invited to participate in the demonstration.

New Deadline for proposal submission: 29th February 2024

Submission link: https://ee.kobotoolbox.org/x/cLa9AVye

For more information, please contact the AFSIG Project Coordinator, Christa-Joy Burton at 1(268)562-9617 or via email at [email protected].