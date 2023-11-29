Sons & Daughters of Willikies extend invitation to Village Reunion

- Advertisement -

The Sons & Daughters of Willikies warmly invite everyone to their upcoming village reunion scheduled from Thursday, December 21, to Sunday, December 31, 2023. The festivities will commence with a church service at the Lion of Judah Wesleyan Holiness Church, followed by a Meet and Greet session where attendees can collect reunion materials.

Various exciting activities are planned for the reunion, including a night of caroling, a bus tour, Sports Day, Food Fair, Gala dinner, and a Beach Picnic at Long Bay. For more information and details about the reunion, please contact 784-7214 or 773-9160.