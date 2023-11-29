Home and Business Christmas Lighting Competition 2023 officially announced!

- Advertisement -

The Department of Creative Industries is pleased to announce the Christmas Home and Business

Lighting Competition 2023.

The Department of Creative Industries wishes to evoke the spirit of the season through the creative and illuminating displays of our 2023 Christmas Home and Business Lighting competitors, thus, the Department is encouraging ALL interested Home and Business owners to register for this competition on or before Friday 8th December, 2023.

Registration Forms are available Mondays to Fridays, 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Department of Creative Industries Headquarters on Old Parham Road, upstairs INET or the National Festivals Office, 1st Floor Cecil George-John Building, Redcliffe Street and Corn Alley.

Pre-judging will commence on December 19 and end on December 22, 2023, while the final displays will be judged on December 28 and 29, 2023. Winners will be announced via Good Morning Antigua, Barbuda on Friday 5th January 2024.

Home entries will be categorized and judged according to the zones – East, West, North, and South.

All Home participants will receive a 100% waiver on electricity service for December 2023.

Duty-Free concessions on Christmas Lights and or Decorations and a Cash component for the top three winners in each zone as outlined below.

• First Place – $ 3,000.00 XCD

• Second Place – $ 2,000.00 XCD

• Third Place – $ 1,000,00 XCD

Business entries will receive a 50% waiver on electricity service for December 2023, Duty-Free concessions on Christmas Lights and or Decorations and a Cash component for the top three winners as outlined below.



• First Place – $ 3,000.00 XCD

• Second Place – $ 2,000.00 XCD

• Third Place – $ 1,000,00 XCD

Register now to be a part of the joy and splendor of Christmas 2023.